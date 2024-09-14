Korda, Corpuz maintain Americans' big Solheim Cup lead over Europe

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz got lucky with a worm-burner of a fairway wood and Nelly Korda took advantage, helping the Americans thwart a potential European rally and take an 8-4 lead midway through Saturday's matches at the Solheim Cup.

The United States entered the day with a 6-2 advantage at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the biggest one-day margin in Solheim Cup history, and split the morning session as it tries to prevent Europe from capturing the cup for a record fourth straight time.

Korda and Corpuz became the first duo in Solheim Cup history to win four consecutive alternate-shot matches thanks largely to Corpuz's approach on the par-5 14th hole, which got about 10 feet off the ground, avoided the water and ran out to inside 20 feet. Korda put her hands on her head in disbelief and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis gave Corpuz a shoulder rub in the fairway.

“I told her that could be the top three best shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Korda said.

The world's top-ranked player holed the putt for eagle to give the Americans a 1 up lead over Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, their first of a match that began with the Europeans 2 up after three holes.

They were tied again on the par-4 17th when Korda's approach rode the slope to about 5 feet for a conceded birdie, and the Americans closed out their 1-up victory with a par on the final hole.

Lexi Thompson improved her lifetime record in alternate shot to 7-2-1 in what is likely her final Solheim Cup, teaming with rookie Lauren Coughlin to make four birdies in six holes on the back nine and beat Maja Stark and Georgia Hall, 4 and 3. Coughlin moved to 3-0 for the week while playing in her home state.

The 29-year-old Thompson hasn't won in five years and has said this will be her last season as a full-time player. Coughlin, the oldest U.S. player at 31, is having the best season of her career and has been indispensable this week for Lewis, winning matches with Rose Zhang, Sarah Schmelzel and Thompson.

Charley Hull won her first match of the week for Europe, hitting a 300-yard-plus drive on the par-4 18th to set up a wedge to tap-in range by Esther Henseleit for a 1-up victory over Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

Lilia Vu and Schmelzel bogeyed their first five holes to hand a 4-up lead to Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier, who cruised to a 4-and-3 win. The 37-year-old Nordqvist, playing as an assistant captain for Suzann Pettersen, improved to 2-0 for the week.

“I love this tournament more than anything,” Nordqvist said. “It’s my ninth one, and I’m probably closer to the end than to the beginning. I’m trying to just embrace every moment.”

The grandstands surrounding the first tee were full and fans lined the gallery ropes shortly after 7 a.m. following transportation problems that prevented most spectators from getting to the golf course in time for the opening of Friday’s matches.

For the first two-plus hours, American fans had little to cheer. But Korda, as she has all week, took control on a back nine that sets up well for her power.

“I hit a few squirrelly ones and she saved me there,” Corpuz said. “I feel like every single time you play with Nelly it’s kind of like, hey, it’s going to turn around at some point.”

