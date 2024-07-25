CALGARY — American Lauren Coughlin credits her caddie, Terry McNamara, with helping keep her head in the game during the opening round of the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open golf tournament.

Coughlin shot a 4-under, 68 on Thursday to sit atop the early leaderboard at the Canadian women’s golf championship.

"I think I was just super patient,” said Coughlin, who started her round with eight straight pars. "My caddie just said to me, 'It’s playing tough, they'll come,' so I kind of just stuck in there.

"And, yeah, I started making a bunch of like 12-, 15-footers. That’s always good."

McNamara’s calming influence certainly helped Coughlin, who birdied five of nine holes on the front side of Earl Grey Golf Club’s challenging par-72, 6,856-yard course. She then drained a five-foot par putt on the 10th hole to take the clubhouse lead by one stroke over Australian Minjee Lee.

“My chip went a little bit by (the hole), further than I would’ve liked,” Coughlin said. "It was a great putt.

"I’ve been really solid on that distance all year, so I felt pretty confident."

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., also credited her caddie – her older sister, Brittany – for helping her bounce back to shoot an even-par 70 after opening with a bogey on the par 4, 11th hole.

"When the conditions are tough, when it’s windy, when it’s cooler, when things are different than the way you practised leading in, you really need a good caddie that you can depend on and really trust in those situations," Henderson said. “So, it was great to have Brit there as always.

"I feel like we’ll shoot a little lower (Friday)."

Among the early finishers, Henderson finished tied with Monet Chun, of Richmond Hill, Ont., as the top Canadian.

“Not really the hot start I wanted to get off to but felt like we fought pretty hard," Henderson said. "We were in some tough spots on some holes, so it was nice to battle it out, get (to) even par.

"It’d be nice to get a couple birdies early (Friday) and really climb up."

Amateur Katie Cranston, of Oakville, Ont., started her round with an eagle on the par 5, 550-yard first hole. She went on to finish at 1-over, 71.

“It was really exciting,” said Cranston, who hit driver off the tee on No. 1 and followed up with a four iron to within three feet of the pin. “Two really good shots – just a positive start to the day.”

Although her group _ which included Maddie Szeryk, of London, Ont. – didn't attract the crowd that Henderson usually gets, Cranston did receive a smattering of applause after her eagle.

“Definitely, when you make a good putt, a lot of good cheers, so it’s great to hear,” said Cranston, adding she definitely heard the support from her mother, Suzanne Tennier. “She’s always yelling or I can hear her like ‘Ooh’ or whatever.”

After finishing her first nine holes at 3-under and being among the leaders, Cranston struggled the rest of the way with five bogeys and just one birdie.

“A little disappointed with the back nine,” she said. “The last two holes, I came in with two bogeys, but it’s pretty hard out there, so everyone’s going to make some bogeys.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.