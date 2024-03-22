PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada matched her best score on the LPGA Tour with a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

The 35-year-old Leblanc, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished on the front nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club, closing with three straight birdies. She had the lone bogey-free round of the day.

“I felt like I hit the ball really well today and whenever I missed the green I was able to make up and down,” Leblanc said. “Made some really good saves and just kept the momentum going throughout the round, so, yeah, the putting was good as well. These greens can get really tricky. They’re hard to read, but I feel like my caddie and I did a good job reading them today, so I’ll take it.”

LPGA Tour rookie Malia Nam was second after a 65. She's one of seven former University of Southern California players in the field.

“(I’ve played) this course probably over 100 times,” Nam said. “It’s really nice that we were able to practice here.”

Former UCLA player Alison Lee was at 66 with Yuka Saso, Lauren Hartlage and Madelene Sagstrom.

Seri Pak is the tournament host for the first time. Pak is one of the most influential players in LPGA history, a pioneer for South Korean players to follow her path.

