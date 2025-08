Miyu Yamashita fired a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the AIG Women’s Open and capture the first major LPGA title of her career.

The 24-year-old headed to the final hole with a two-stroke lead and promptly drained the par to seal the victory at 11-under.

Charley Hull and Minami Katsu finished tied for second at 9-under for the tournament.