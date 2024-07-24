Lydia Ko is on the verge of history.

The 27-year-old can become the youngest-ever LPGA golfer to be eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame when she wins her next tournament.

Ko, who was born in Seoul, South Korea but grew up in New Zealand, is in Calgary this week competing at the 50th edition of the Canadian Women’s Open at the Earl Grey Golf Club. Ko’s won the tournament three times, including in 2012 as a 15-year-old when she became the youngest winner in LPGA history. She then defended her title the following year, and won the 2015 tournament as well.

Ko has 20 wins on the LPGA tour.

To become eligible for its Hall of Fame, a player must have either won a major, been named the circuit’s player of the year, or have won the award for the lowest scoring average.

They must also have accumulated 27 points. They can earn one point for an LPGA tournament win, two points for a major tournament win, one point for either being named the player of the year or winning the award for lowest scoring average, and one point for an Olympic gold medal. Inbee Park was the last player to earn 27 points and was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016.

“If I can get that last point where it really started for me championship-wise, it would mean a lot,” Ko said on Wednesday. “I think when I played the Canadian Women's Open at Vancouver Golf Club in 2012, I didn't know I was going to win. I just wanted to make the cut and enjoy my time playing with the professionals.”

Ko was funny, reflective, and introspective when meeting with reporters ahead of Thursday’s tee-off.

As a three-time winner, her image adorns the marketing of the tournament and she’s been one of the faces of the tour for over a decade. Ko spoke about how she feels more at home in Canada than she does anywhere else on the tour, given it reminds her of her roots.

“Canada reminds me a lot of New Zealand, especially some of the rural, residential areas,” she said. “I feel like when I'm in America, I know I'm in the U.S.. When I go to some areas of Canada, it really feels like home.”

She was just 15 when she burst onto the scene at the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam. B.C., and joked that they should spell Coquitlam with “K-O” instead of “C-O.” She also shared a special memory from that weekend that made her feel like she really belonged on the tour.

“Christina Kim came up to me on the putting green at Vancouver and gave me a big hug for winning the [US Women's Amateur Open],” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow. I would love to be part of this group of golfers.’”

Ko’s now on the verge of history and may soon become just the 35th member of the LPGA Hall of Fame. She thought back to being that young teenager about to win her first tournament and become a global star some 12 years ago.

“I just wanted to make the cut and enjoy my time playing with the professionals,” she said.

Ko had a message for her younger self.

“I almost wish I was a little older winning my first one because now every win is a little bit more meaningful,” she said. “Whereas then I was 15 and probably just excited to have dinner after the press conference and you [media] asking me questions more so than the tournament itself. So I wish in ways I could go back to that moment and really enjoy it and that feeling of walking down the 18th hole. But, yeah, if I can get my…last point to get into the Hall of Fame here at the Canadian Women's Open, it would be very special.”

She paused, then said with a grin, “At that point if I win one more time here, I should get like free citizenship or something.”