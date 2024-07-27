Rookie LPGA golfer Mao Saigo has made history at the 50th Canadian Women’s Open.

The 22-year-old from Funabashi, Japan shot an 11-under 61 in the third round at the Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, a tournament and course record. She’s currently near the top of the overall leaderboard at -8. Her blistering round came on the heels of her first two rounds where she was a combined +3 and was outside the top-35.

“I'm very proud of myself because that was [the] best round probably since I started playing golf,” Saigo said after she made history.

She said that the better weather conditions made it easier. Calgary was under smoke warnings on Thursday, but the air quality has steadily increased.

“The wind wasn't blowing much so I was trying to make birdies on par fives and try to keep my strengths with my iron shots,” she explained.

Saigo had nine birdies and one eagle on the day. She chipped in off the fringe on the par-three ninth hole and then used her pitching wedge to ace the 10th, a par four.

“On nine, I was able to make a putt from the fringe,” she said. “That was about 12 feet. On 10, I had 133 yard left and I hit pitching wedge and I was able to make it. I was very happy about it…eagle on No. 10 I'll probably remember the most.”

Saigo said that she was focused on managing her emotions throughout the record-setting afternoon. She doesn’t set target scores ahead of rounds and instead just tries to use the same, consistent approach.

“When I think about [the] score I get nervous so I try not to think about scores,” she said.

Saigo said that her experience on the Japanese tour prepared her for the big crowds, bright lights, and intense pressure of the LPGA.

“Just because I am rookie, I wasn't going to be intimidated,” she said. “I just wanted to play my own game, and to be able to shoot this score, I'm very happy about it…when I wanted to play pro golf, my dream was to win on LPGA Tour, so I wanted to make that dream come true.”

She also felt the support from the Calgary fans.

The contingent following Saigo increased by dozens as fans around Earl Grey got word that she was on pace for history. They grew louder as Saigo played through the back nine, cheering her on as she made birdie after birdie.

She felt the enthusiasm.

“I was able to feel the energy from the fans and that helped me play well,” she said.

Saigo’s challenge now will be to refocus after that emotional third round. The tournament wraps up on Sunday and she’s in a fight with a tight leaderboard to win her first LPGA title. Her best finish so far was a tie for seventh place at the Women’s PGA Championship in June.

“I've always reset no matter what I shoot, so even though I'm leading tournament, that attitude wouldn't change,” she said. “I'll reset myself and play tomorrow.”

Saigo was grinning and taking in the scene after her third round, even signing autographs for kids on the practice putting green.

She gave all her answers to media in Japanese, with her interpreter translating to English. At the end of the press conference, however, she went out of her comfort zone to say a few words in English about what she had just accomplished.

“I'm surprised to play my golf today, so I'm so happy,” she said with a broad smile.

“Yeah, I'm so happy.”