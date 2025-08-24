Korea’s Sei Young Kim has been named as the Audi Precision award winner, given to the golfer deemed to be the most accurate off of the tee and on approach, in addition to her top-10 finish Sunday at the CPKC Women’s Open from Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

Kim, 32, found 66 per cent (37/56) of fairways this week, while leading the field with 56 greens in regulation, a 77 per cent clip, across the 72-hole event.

Those marks are higher than her season-average in both statistics, as she has posted a driving accuracy of 64.67 per cent (118th on Tour) and a greens in regulation rate of 67.96 per cent (75th) in her 14 previous starts on the LPGA Tour this year.

With the Audi Precision award win, Kim takes home a $25k cash prize on top of the $48,874 she earned for the week.

An additional $25k will be donated in her name to First Tee - Ontario, a youth developmental program that ‘introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people’, on behalf of Audi Canada.

Kim pieced together rounds of 72-69-68-69 at the CPKC Women’s Open to finish at 6-under for the week.

The 2020 LPGA Player of the Year had played a bogey-free final round up until the closing stretch and was at 9-under with three holes to play before carding a double bogey at the par-4 16th.

Kim would drop another shot on 17, but righted the ship with a par on the 72nd hole for her fifth top-10 finish of the season alongside Nelly Korda, Jenny Bae, Minami Katsu, and Patty Tavatanakit.

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., held off Minjee Lee atop the leaderboard at 15-under for the victory, the second-career win at her national open.

A 12-time winner on Tour, Kim has had a pair of close calls this year with two third-place finishes coming at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June and July’s Women’s Scottish Open.

Her last win came at the Pelican Women’s Championship in November of 2020, just weeks before claiming her lone major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Kim is currently in 35th place on the season-long points standings and figures to be in position to make the top-60 cutoff for November’s season-finale at the CME Group Tour Championship