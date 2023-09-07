Gray-Withers, Kleiter win U25 NextGen Classic as PointsBet Invitational bracket finalized

Team Rylan Kleiter and Team Serena Gray-Withers will compete at the PointsBet Invitational later this month after winning the U25 NextGen Classic this past weekend at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton.

Congratulations to Team Gray-Withers and Team Kleiter on winning the U25 NextGen Classic! Not only did the teams win cash prizes, but also berths into the @PointsBetCanada Invitational and spots in the NextGen Futures program 🥌 pic.twitter.com/4xd6FqA9sr — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) September 2, 2023

In the men's final, Saskatchewan's Team Kleiter downed Team Sam Mooibroek of Ontario in the final, 6-4.

On the women's side, Team Gray-Withers out of the University of Alberta defeated provincial rival Team Abby Marks, 7-3, to defend their title from a year ago at the U25 NextGen Classic.

The victory earned both teams entry into Curling Canada’s NextGen Futures program and up to $6,000 in cash and funding in addition to a spot in the PointsBet Invitational, taking place in Oakville, Ont., from Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

As the 13th seed, Kleiter and company will take on Team Kevin Koe in the opening round.

Team Gray-Withers was already qualified for the PointsBet Invitational as the 2023 U SPORTS Championships winners, meaning Team Marks will be headed to Oakville as U25 NextGen Classic finalists. They'll battle Team Kaitlyn Lawes in the first-round.

Kayla MacMillan and Sterling Middleton won the mixed doubles event.

Elsewhere in the world of curling, Switzerland's Team Marco Hoesli and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg picked up early season victories over the weekend, capturing the Oslo Cup in Norway.