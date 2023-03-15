Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his intention is to play the New York Jets in 2023 and he is waiting for the Green Bay Packers to work out a trade.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up. It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get," Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. "The Packers want to move and have let me know that in so many words."

The Packers allowed the Jets to speak to Rodgers last week, setting the stage for a trade to take place.

And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl XLV title over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. A 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Rodgers collected back-to-back league MVP accolades in 2020 and 2021, marking his third and fourth time winning the award.

The 38-year-old said Wednesday he believes his time with the Packers would have ended sooner if not for his recent MVP seasons after using a 2020 first-round pick on his apparent successor, Jordan Love.

Love, who appears set to become the Packers' new starter, has seen just one start in his three years since being drafted.



Rodgers set to follow Favre's footsteps to Jets

Selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft as the successor to then-starter Brett Farve, the University of California product has thrown for a career 59,055 yards - ninth most in NFL history - and 475 touchdowns to 105 interceptions.

A move to the Big Apple would follow the same path Favre took as time with Green Bay came to an end with a trade to the Jets in 2008.

"I'm debatably the best player in franchise history," Rodgers said of his legacy with the franchise. "I'm in the conversation for sure. What's not debatable is I'm the longest-tenured Packer in franchise history. You can debate the first part, Bart, Brett... You can't debate anybody has been there longer than me."

The 39-year-old California-born Rodgers has had his future in Green Bay be the topic in each of the past two off-seasons, with the quarterback signing a three-year, $150 million extension to return to the team last March.

Rodgers told McAfee on Wednesday that he entered a darkness retreat in February with his mind "90 per cent" set on retiring.

The Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this past season, falling to the Detroit Lions in the final week of the year to finish with an 8-9 record. The team was the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs in 2021, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and made the NFC Championship in both 2019 and 2020.

The Jets missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season in 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all saw time as the team's starter at quarterback last season.