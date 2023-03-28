As far as Matt LaFleur is concerned, there is no bad blood between him and Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers head coach addressed the outgoing quarterback with the media at the 2023 League Meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday.

LaFleur and Rodgers missed the playoffs this past season, finishing at 8-9, for the first time in the 43-year-old coach's four-year tenure at the helm of the team, but LaFleur says he's grateful for the time they spent together.

“First of all, I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization and, obviously, have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together," LaFleur said. "Ultimately, [we] didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself and my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players. A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to kind of leave it at that.”

Rodgers, 39, said earlier this month that he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 with a deal between the two teams yet to be worked out.

Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson reported on Monday that the current sticking point between the two sides, who have largely agreed to a framework involving two high draft picks, was over "give back" protection for the Jets should Rodgers decide to retire at the end of the 2023 season.