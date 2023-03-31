The Green Bay Packers announced the death of fullback John Brockington on Friday.

He was 74.

#Packers Hall of Fame fullback John Brockington has passed away at age 74 https://t.co/7PiVyDR5nB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 31, 2023

The Brooklyn native spent eight years in the NFL from from 1971 to 1977 with seven-plus coming with the Packers. He finished his career with 10 games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A product of Ohio State, Brockington was the ninth overall selection of the 1971 NFL Draft and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Brockington rushed for 5,185 yards on 1,347 carries and 30 touchdowns in 95 career games. He added another 1,297 yards receiving on 157 receptions with four TDs. His 5,024 yards rushing in a Packers uniform are fourth all-time in team history.

Brockington was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984.