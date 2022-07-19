Greg Ellingson, Kenny Lawler and Dane Evans have been named the Canadian Football League’s top performers for Week 6 of the 2022 season, the league announced Tuesday.

Ellingson made 11 catches for 152 yards - both season highs - to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 26-19 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The wide receiver had his first 100-yard game of the season.

Ellingson, 33, leads the CFL with 518 receiving yards and 34 receptions. The Florida International product also has three touchdowns in six games in 2022.

Lawler scored the game-tying touchdown for Edmonton late in the fourth quarter of a 32-31 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The wide receiver leads the league with 54 targets and is second with 33 receptions.

The 28-year-old has amassed 384 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.

Evans was instrumental as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Ottawa Redblacks, 25-23, for their first win of the 2022 season.

Evans went 21-for-28 for 345 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran quarterback, 28, engineered a five-play, 49-yard drive that resulted in a go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds remaining.

On the season, Evans is 120-for-180 for 1,423 yards and seven touchdowns.