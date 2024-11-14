My father isn’t the biggest football fan in the world.

Don’t get me wrong, he’ll sit down and watch a game, but usually the game either ends up watching him as he naps, or he misses all the action while scrolling on TikTok.

Kids’ these days, am I right?

But while my dad isn’t a hardcore football fan, there is one game he makes sure to never miss every year.

The Grey Cup.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia, maybe it’s the football, maybe it’s the Maybelline. Whatever the reason is, he won’t miss it.

And this year, thanks to our friends at FanDuel, we have a few extra reasons to watch the action on and off the field this weekend in Vancouver.

Every year, the novelty markets offered for the Super Bowl steal some attention.

Last year, Taylor Swift props were all the rage when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. This year she is +3700 to make an appearance during the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show as the Toronto Argos look to upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Yes, that’s a real prop.

Yes, that was a real sentence.

Yes, I went to journalism school to write stuff like this.

If you're looking for a breakdown of the game and some player prop winners, be sure to check back on Friday for Drew Morrison's final 3rd and 1 column of the year.

But if you're like me and looking for some novelty markets, you've come to the right place.

GREY CUP NOVELTY PROPS

National Anthem

Canadian National Anthem Length Prop Odds Over 94.5 Seconds -110 Under 94.5 Seconds -110

Sofia Camara is set to sing the national anthem to get the party started on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has 749,000 followers on TikTok and with nearly 25 million likes on the platform.

She has 430,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with her most popular song Who Do I Call Now streaming over 12 million times.

A quick YouTube search shows no signs of other national anthems from Camara so I unfortunately am no help to you in this market.

My only advice is have your stopwatch ready if you’re going to play this, these props usually come down to the last second.

Halftime Show

A Grey Cup wouldn’t be the Grey Cup without a stellar halftime show and this year we’re in for a treat with the Jonas Brothers.

Everyone is waiting with baited breath to see what their first song will be. Celebrate has the shortest odds at +280, with What a Man Gotta Do not far behind at +300.

Personally, I lean towards Sucker at +550 but would not be mad if they fired up Burnin’ Up (+410) to kick things off.

Here is a look at the top 10 choices in the market.

Jonas Brothers First Song Song Odds Celebrate +280 What A Man Gotta Do +300 S.O.S +380 Burnin' Up +410 Sucker +550 Wings +900 Waffle House +900 Hold On +900 Year 3000 +1000 Lovebug +1100

FanDuel has set the number at 4.5 for the amount of songs the group will play at halftime with both the yes and no option coming in at -125.

Bailey Zimmerman (+380) and Carly Rae Jepsen (+500) are the only two celebrities listed with odds of five-to-one or shorter to make a guest appearance on stage during the show.

Here is a look at some other names listed.

Celebrity to make guest appearance on stage

Song Odds Bailey Zimmerman +380 Carly Rae Jepsen +500 Jon Bellion +600 Michael Buble +750 Bryan Adams +750 KAROL G +750 Nelly Furtado +900 Kelly Clarkson +900 Miley Cyrus +1500 Kygo +1600 Justin Bieber +1600 Taylor Swift +3700

Gatorade Shower

Once the pre-game festivities, halftime show and game are out of the way, the real fun begins with a sweat to see what colour Gatorade the winning coach has poured on him.

Blue is the current favourite at +150 with orange (+290) and purple (+390) rounding out the top 3.

Red, for good reason in my opinion, comes in last in the market with the long price tag of +750.

Colour of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach