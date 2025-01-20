MONTREAL — A group led by general manager Joel Anthony has purchased the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Montréal Alliance.

The CEBL, which previously owned the team, announced the sale to Alli-Oop Investments on Monday.

Léo Bouisson, co-founder of electric car rental company Weeve, and pharmacy owner Ian-Philip Paul-Hus join Anthony in the ownership group.

Anthony is a two-time NBA champion who played 490 games with the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

The Montreal native became the Alliance's general manager in 2021, the year the team was founded. In three seasons since beginning play in 2022, the team has a 17-43 record.

The Alliance also announced they've renewed their lease at the Verdun Auditorium through 2026.

"Returning to Montreal as general manager in 2021 was already a special moment, but becoming an owner of the team means even more to me," Anthony said in a statement. "My journey, from Montreal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball. Today, with this ownership group that is deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montreal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.