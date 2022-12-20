Guillermo Ochoa is headed to Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reports the veteran Mexico goalkeeper is signing with Salernitana with his contract with America expiring.

Memo Ochoa has agreed terms with Salernitana and he will fly to Italy on Thursday in order to complete move to Serie A. 🚨🇲🇽 #transfers



It’s a free move as his contract with America’s set to expire. pic.twitter.com/XQbnnGkYml — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

Romano notes the 37-year-old Ochoa is expected to arrive in Salerno on Thursday.

A native of Guadalajara, Ochoa has spent the past four seasons with America, in his second stint with the club. After making his professional debut with the team in 2003, Ochoa spent eight seasons at America before making a move to Europe with Ligue 1 side Ajaccio in 2011. Prior to returning to America in 2019, Ochoa also had stints with Malaga, Granada and Standard Liege.

Salernitana sits 12th in the Serie A table, 10 points behind Atalanta for the final European place and 10 points clear of Cremonese in the drop zone.

Internationally, Ochoa is El Tri's most-capped goalkeeper with 134 and has made the sixth-most appearances overall. A four-time Gold Cup winner, Ochoa has appeared at five World Cups, including in Qatar where he started all three of Mexico's matches.