Naby Keita is headed back to Germany.

The Guinea midfielder is set to join Werder Bremen on a three-year deal upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract at the end of the month.

"When I spoke to the coach and the sporting director, they told me about the club’s project," Keita said of his decision to join Bremen. "After that, I thought about it a lot, with my family too. In the end, I had to make a decision and I chose Werder Bremen. I am very happy with this decision and will give everything to the team in the coming season."

Keita, 28, joined Liverpool in 2017 from RB Leipzig in a £52.75 million move, but injuries hampered his stay at Anfield. He only made 84 league appearances for the club over five seasons, scoring seven goals. This past season, he was limited to eight Premier League appearances and 13 across all competitions.

In his time with the Reds, Keita won a Premier League title, a League Cup, an FA Cup and the 2019 Champions League title.

Internationally, Keita has been capped 52 times by the Guinea senior side.