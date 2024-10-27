Gushue wins first game with Bottcher at Pan Continental

LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Brad Gushue opened the Pan Continental curling championship with a 10-3 win over South Korea's Jaebeom Lee on Sunday.

Gushue is chasing a third straight gold medal in this event but is doing so with a different team. Brendan Bottcher has replaced E.J. Harnden at second.

Vice-skip Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker round out the squad, with Adam Casey as the alternate. Bottcher finished the game at 82 per cent.

Both Gushue and Walker were 100 per cent while Nichols was at 86 per cent.

The two teams traded singles in the first and second ends before Gushue drew for two in the third. The Canadians then earned a steal of two in the fourth.

After registering another seal in the fifth for a 6-1 lead, Gushue made a short raise takeout for four in the seventh, ending the match.

Canada takes on Chinese Taipei later Sunday night. Chinese Taipei lost its opener 9-1 to Japan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.