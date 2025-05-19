TORONTO - Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips, Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise and Ottawa forward Gabbie Hughes have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Philips earned a pair of one-goal wins against the Montréal Victoire to help the Charge, in their first playoff appearance, become the PWHL’s first Canadian-based Walter Cup finalist.

The 24-year-old became the first rookie to post a playoff shutout in a 26-save effort in Ottawa's 1-0 win on Tuesday. Philips made 19 saves in the Charge's 2-1 series-clinching Game 4 win on Friday.

She leads all goaltenders with three victories, a 1.14 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage in the post-season.

Heise scored the overtime winner at 16:00 to lift the defending champion Frost past Toronto 4-3 and into the Walter Cup final on Wednesday. Earlier in that contest, Heise had the primary assist on Kendall Coyne Schofield's goal that kick-started Minnesota’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Hughes got her first career playoff point, an assist on Mannon McMahon's goal that gave Ottawa a 1-0 Game 3 win. In Game 4, Hughes set up the series-winning goal by Emily Clark 31 seconds into the third period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2025.