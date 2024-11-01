SAO PAULO (AP) — Kevin Magnussen is unwell and unable to race for Haas in Friday's free practice or in Saturday's sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Oliver Bearman will replace the Dane.

Haas did not elaborate on Magnussen's illness.

"The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course,” Haas said.

British driver Bearman will be making his second appearance for Haas. He also replaced Magnussen at the Azerbaijan GP in September and scored a point.

Bearman, who will race for Haas in 2025, finished Friday morning's free practice at Interlagos with the third best time, behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one