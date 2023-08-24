KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — The Haas Formula One team is sticking with veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for next year.

Despite a disappointing campaign so far this year, Haas said on Thursday it was giving Magnussen and Hulkenberg a second season together.

The American-owned team was eighth in the constructors’ championship with 11 points as the season resumes this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg secured the team's best finish with seventh place at the Australian GP in April and also collected three points by finishing sixth in a sprint race at the Austrian GP in July.

Magnussen last season had one pole position and 25 points, but this season has only two points from two 10th-place finishes.

Team principal Guenther Steiner kept faith with the Danish driver, and expected a jump in performance from both next year.

“I’m delighted (Magnussen will) return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colors. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie," Steiner said.

"Nico’s simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He’s approaching 200 starts in Formula One and we’re very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience.”

