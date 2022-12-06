Mills Lane has died at the age of 85.

Tommy Lane, the son of the legendary boxing ref, confirmed his father's passing to Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal.

Lane said his father had been in hospice care for the past week. He had suffered a serious stroke in 2002 that left him partially paralyzed.

"He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family."

A native of Savannah, GA, Lane refereed several famous matches over a 27-year career that began in 1971. Perhaps the most infamous of those was the WBA Heavyweight Championship rematch between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield on June 28, 1997 that concluded with a third-round disqualification of Tyson when he bit the ear of Holyfield.

Lane became well-known for his catchphrase of "Let's get it on!" at the beginning of fights that he refereed.

He officiated his final fight in 1998. After his retirement, he hosted Judge Mills Lane for three seasons, a syndicated court show.

Lane was inducted into both the Nevada and International Boxing Halls of Fame in 2013.