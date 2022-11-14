The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired the rights to pending free agent quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell from the Calgary Stampeders, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Mitchell was relegated to the backup role with the Stampeders this season behind Jake Maier, who was signed to an extension through 2024 in September.

Mitchell played in relief of Jake Maier in last week's Western Semifinal, stating after the loss that "the writing is on the wall" for his future in Calgary with his contract expiring.

“It's been an amazing ride, an amazing career for that chapter. And I just appreciate it and everybody that’s given me the opportunity," Mitchell said at the time. “I look forward to the next part.”

The 32-year-old has spent his entire CFL career in Calgary after joining the team in 2012. He guided the franchise to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018 and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

Mitchell, who was benched in favour of Maier in late August, finished the regular season with 2,010 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed eight of his 11 passes in Sunday's loss for 147 yards. Maier completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards before being pulled.

The Tiger-Cats went 8-10 this season with Dane Evans and Matthew Shiltz both seeing time at quarterback. Hamilton lost the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semifinal.