The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the acquisition of defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo from the BC Lions on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

The pick is the Lions' own as it was previously acquired by the Ticats in the Dane Evans trade.

Kongbo, 27, had signed with the Lions last month. He has 26 games of CFL experience with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers over two seasons in 2019 and 2021. He recorded 29 tackles and four sacks.

Born in Kinshasa, Zaire and raised in Surrey, BC, Kongbo appeared in three games last season for the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee product also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers practice roster.

The Ticats open their 2023 season on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.