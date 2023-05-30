The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that Canadian offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl has been activated from the injured veteran list and they have signed American defensive tackle Ellison Hubbard.

Van Zeyl, 39, started the first six games for the Tiger-Cats in 2022 before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.

Van Zeyl was originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round (18th overall) in the 2007 CFL Draft but returned to McMaster University following training camp before rejoining the team later in the season.

The Fonthill, Ont., native spent the start of the 2008 season with the Alouettes before signing with the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent mid-season.

Van Zeyl spent a decade with the Argonauts (2009-2018), winning Grey Cups in 2012 and 2017.

A three-time CFL All-Star (2013, 2017, 2019), Van Zeyl joined the Tiger-Cats in 2019. Van Zeyl played in 17 games that season, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

Van Zeyl has played in 186 career CFL games.

The 23-year-old Hubbard most recently played collegiately at Sam Houston State (2022), where he registered 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. The 6-2, 285-pound native of Loganville, Ga., began his collegiate career at Colorado State University, where he played 41 games over four seasons (2017-20), posting 93 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 quarterback sacks, and one defended pass.

The club also announced the release of Americans Anthony Johnson and Cedrid Wilcots.