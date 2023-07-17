Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell did not practice on Monday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

The team placed the veteran on the six-game injured list since sustaining the injury against the Toronto Argonauts on June 18.

Taylor Powell is taking first team reps, while Kai Locksley is the other quarterback at Monday's practice. Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn was also seen practicing on Monday. Head coach Orlondo Steinauer says Powell will make his first career CFL start on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.

Week 6 starter Matthew Shiltz sustained a leg injury in Thursday's win over the Edmonton Elks. The Ticats placed him on the six-game injured list on Monday.

Powell, 24, completed 2-of-4 passes for 47 yards and one touchdown in relief of Shiltz.

Mitchell, 33, completed 33-of-57 passes for 358 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in parts of two games this season. It is his first with the club after being acquired from the Calgary Stampeders.