Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell suffered a lower-leg fracture in Friday night's win and will have surgery on Sunday, reports TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Naylor adds Mitchell and the Ticats avoided the worst-case scenario as there is an expectation Mitchell could return following a stint on the six-game injured list.

The @Ticats have avoided the worst-case with the injury to QB Bo Levi Mitchell. He suffered a fracture to his lower leg and will undergo surgery Sunday morning. Expectation is he can return following his time on six-game injury list.” #CFL #Ticats — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 29, 2023

Mitchell suffered the injury on the second-last play of the matchup. According to Naylor, the Tiger-Cats expected Mitchell to take a knee on the play and it's unclear why that did not happen.

He was later seen on crutches with a walking boot. Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters after the game Mitchell had trouble walking.

As for the play on which Bo Levi Mitchell was injured, I’m led to believe the expectation on the @Ticats sideline was that he would take a knee to end the game. Unclear why that didn’t happen.#CFL #Ticats — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 29, 2023

“He wasn’t well enough to walk off or even limp off and that’s usually not a good sign, but we’ll remain positive until we get the final answer,” said the Ticats coach.

Mitchell threw for 354 yards and had two touchdowns with five interceptions as the Tiger-Cats held off the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12.

It was his first game since Week 2, where he suffered a hip injury that kept him out until he made his return Friday.

Hamilton now sits 3-4 on the season, good for second place in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts (5-0).