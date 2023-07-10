The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that they have signed global defensive lineman Valentin Gnahoua.

The 28-year-old Le Mans, France, native most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Originally selected by the Tiger-Cats with the first overall pick in the 2019 CFL Global Draft, Gnahoua appeared in 38 games over his three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021-22), registering 12 total tackles, including 11 special teams tackles and one blocked punt.