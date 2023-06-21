The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday that Canadian offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl has been activated from the six-game injured list.

The 39-year-old three-time CFL All-Star played in six games last season, missing most of the 2022 season due to injury. He was removed from the injured veteran list on May 30.

Van Zeyl was originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round (18th overall) in the 2007 CFL Draft but returned to McMaster University following training camp before rejoining the team later in the season.

The Fonthill, Ont., native spent the start of the 2008 season with the Alouettes before signing with the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent mid-season.

Van Zeyl spent a decade with the Argonauts (2009-2018), winning Grey Cups in 2012 and 2017.

Van Zeyl joined the Tiger-Cats in 2019 and played in 17 games that season, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

The Tiger-Cats also announced they have signed American wide receiver Carlos Carriere.

Carriere most recently spent time with the National Football League’s New York Giants after receiving an invite to the club’s rookie camp.

A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Carriere began his collegiate career at the University of Maryland, where he played 31 games over four seasons (2018-21), registering 38 receptions for 480 yards and six touchdowns before transferring to Central Michigan University. Carriere played 11 games in his lone season with the Chippewas, registering 45 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns.