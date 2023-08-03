With veteran Bo Levi Mitchell having been placed on the six-game injured list for a second time this season, Taylor Powell is gearing up for his second career start at quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they take on the Montreal Alouettes Saturday.

Listed as third on the Ticats' depth chart to open the season, the 24-year-old from Fayetteville, Ark., has quickly been thrust into the spotlight, and is the third different quarterback to line up under centre for Hamilton this season.

The Tiger-Cats are not the lone team to have been bit by the injury bug as the BC Lions (Vernon Adams Jr.), Saskatchewan Roughriders (Trevor Harris), and Ottawa Redblacks (Jeremiah Masoli) have all lost their starters for prolonged periods.

The Tiger-Cats have had the worst blow to their quarterbacking depth, starting with Mitchell's first stint on the six-game injured list due to a lower-body injury suffered in Week 2 against the Toronto Argonauts.

The 33-year-old Mitchell was soon joined by primary backup Matthew Shiltz, who also suffered a lower-body injury in Week 6.

After being thrust into action against the Edmonton Elks in relief of Shiltz, Powell made his first career start in the Canadian Football League a week later against the Argonauts.

The former Eastern Michigan Eagle completed 27 of his 41 passes for 282 yards and an interception in the Ticats' 31-15 loss.

Ahead of his second career start, head coach Orlondo Steinauer spoke about the maturation he's seen in Powell since Week 7.

President of Football Operations and Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer speaks with media following today's practice.#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/G4v8u1CdJC — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 3, 2023

"As far as the demeanour and the throws, he's been very efficient in practice," Steinauer said Thursday. [He's] made limited mistakes, as is expected.

"So, we'll see. The test is always when the lights are on...Not much has changed, expected for he does have that game under his belt, and it won't be his first."

While excited about the opportunity, Powell said Tuesday the circumstances that led to his promotion aren't lost on him.

"You feel for one of your best buddies," Powell said. "Bo is like an older brother to me. He's been here a long time in the league, and you just feel for the guy who puts so much into it. I just feel bad for him."

Previewing his opponent, Powell acknowledged the talent that will line up from him on Friday.

"They have a really good front four," Powell said. "And they've got a really experienced back end. Their linebackers are super active, especially 26 [Tyrice Beverette] and then 2 [Avery Williams] is a very smart player. We got our work cut out for us."