HAMILTON — It's been a long road back for Dylan Wynn.

The veteran defensive lineman has been sidelined since Sept. 17 with a knee injury. But the six-foot-two, 283-pound Wynn will finally make his 2023 debut Thursday night when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) host the Edmonton Elks (0-9).

And when the always energetic Wynn hits the field — he'll be part of a three-man defensive tackle rotation with Canadian Ted Laurent and American Casey Sayles — he won't hold anything back.

"I kind of grew up believing moderation is for cowards," Wynn said. "I go after it every time I can, pedal to the metal.

"The sport definitely comes with an amount of composure, controlling the emotions and not riding the ups and downs but I don't see myself having a problem with it. I'm pretty detailed on exactly what I need to do."

Wynn, 30, registered 31 tackles and four sacks in 12 games last year. The former Oregon State star is in his sixth CFL season, fourth with Hamilton, having registered 170 tackles and 27 tackles in 68 contests (65 starts).

But the California native began the season in the six-game injured list before coming off two weeks ago. He rejoins a Ticats squad coming off the bye and has won six straight following a week off.

"He's a guy who plays hard, not sometimes but all the time," said Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer. "He's a leader by example, he can be a leader by voice, he's going to help people get lined up, he's going to have a different demeanour on the sideline and in the huddle.

"It's things that don't show up in the stat column. There will be a little bit of rust to knock off … but I can tell one thing that will be hard to question, that's his effort and energy."

Wynn is excited about starting his season at Tim Horton Field before Hamilton's rabid supporters. However, the Ticats are just 1-3 this year at their home venue.

"The fans know I love them, the fans love me," Wynn said

"It will be nice that instead of just the pure Xs and Os, I'll be able to put my hands on somebody. That makes it a little bit more fun for me at least."

Canadian Tre Ford makes a second straight start for Edmonton. Last year, the '21 Hec Crighton Trophy winner guided the Elks to a 29-24 road victory over Hamilton in his first CFL start.

Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was 12-of-16 passing for 189 yards with a TD and interception in last week's 38-29 home loss to Winnipeg. Ford also ran five times for 50 yards in a touchdown as the Elks stormed out to a 22-0 advantage before backup Dru Brown rallied the Bombers to their win.

"He's an amazing athlete," Wynn said of Ford. "He's definitely a baller and someone who is a game-changer if you let him become a game-changer."

Hamilton won the first meeting with Edmonton 37-29 in Alberta on July 13. Running back James Butler accumulated 167 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches.

Edmonton is currently riding a 13-game losing streak that dates back to last year. But the franchise has dropped a CFL-record 22 consecutive contests at Commonwealth Stadium, its last home win coming in 2019.

Ford will have another option at his disposal Thursday. Receiver Geno Lewis, the East Division's outstanding player last season with Montreal, returns from a knee injury.

Rookie Taylor Powell makes a third start for Hamilton. But senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich will call plays after the Ticats and former offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell mutually parted ways last week.

Hamilton is eighth in offensive scoring (17.8 points per game) and managed just one second-half first down in its 27-14 home loss to Montreal on Aug. 5. Milanovich was the CFL's coach of the year in 2012 when he guided Toronto to a Grey Cup title and also won CFL championships as an assistant with Montreal (2009-10).

"Any time there's a different voice in the room, somebody who's in front of the room, it's different," Steinauer said. "But once everybody is settled in, they come out to work.

"Their job (players) is to perform and our job (coaches) is to prepare so from that standpoint I can't say enough great things. It's a change for the offensive staff … I know from the outside in it's just play-calling but there's meetings, there's scouting reports, there's football and the football things coaches do."

Steinauer said neither he nor his team are taking Edmonton for granted.

"If you're not ready to play in pro football you'll get beat, it's just that simple," he said. "I know a Chris Jones team isn't getting on the plane to compete … They're going to want to win and that's the goal of every football team.

"We'll be prepared like they're 9-0, I can tell you that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.