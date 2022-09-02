The Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired Canadian offensive lineman David Beard and a 2023 conditional fourth-round draft pick from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon and a 2023 second-round draft pick on Friday.

Beard, 29, has spent his entire seven-year career in Edmonton, appearing in a total of 94 games, including 10 in the 2022 season. The Sherwood Park, Alta., native won the Grey Cup with the Elks in 2015 and was voted as the team's most outstanding offensive lineman in 2019.

Beard was selected by Edmonton in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta.

Gibbon, 25, has spent his three-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats, appearing in a total of 42 games, including 11 in the 2022 season.

The Hamilton native played at the University of Waterloo and was selected second overall by the Ticats in 2019.