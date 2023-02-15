Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer said Wednesday that there is no timeline for the team to determine the future of quarterback Dane Evans.

He adds that the Ticats are regularly speaking to Evans and his agent. Evans' future with the club is question following the signing of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell to a three-year contract last week.

Evans, 29, played 17 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, passing for 3,883 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He rushed for an additional 202 yards and four touchdowns. The Sanger, Texas native signed a two-year contract extension with the club last December after previous starter Jeremiah Masoli signed with the Ottawa Redblacks.

In four CFL seasons, all with the Ticats, Evans has thrown for 8,807 yards, 45 TDs, and 34 INTs, while rushing for 511 yards and another 10 TDs.