The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday they have signed American quarterback Mike Glass III.

The 26-year-old from St. Louis, Moi., recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes this season after playing in the Indoor Football League in 2022.

A product of Eastern Michigan University, Glass played three seasons for the Eagles (2017-19), appearing in 20 games, completing 338 passes for 4,193 yards and 33 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Glass added another 840 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Prior to his time at EMU, Glass played a season at Southwestern Community College, throwing 99 completions for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions in 10 games.