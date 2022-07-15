2h ago
Ticats LB Lawrence placed on six-game injured list
Veteran Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence is headed to the six-game injured list ahead of Saturday's Week 6 clash against the Ottawa Redblacks.
TSN.ca Staff
The 33-year-old has made 19 tackles over four games this season with the Ticats, his ninth in Hamilton.
Both the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks have dropped their first four games of the 2022 season.