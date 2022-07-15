Arbuckle recounts 'rollercoaster' 24 hours, unlikely to start this week for Redblacks

Veteran Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence is headed to the six-game injured list ahead of Saturday's Week 6 clash against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Simoni Lawrence is on the 6-game injured list. 2022 continues to be challenging for the #Ticats @TSN_Edge #TSNEdge https://t.co/JHBKKxrAWS — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 15, 2022

The 33-year-old has made 19 tackles over four games this season with the Ticats, his ninth in Hamilton.

Both the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks have dropped their first four games of the 2022 season.