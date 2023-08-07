The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced Monday night.

Senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich will take over the team's play-calling duties.

"This day is quite difficult. Tommy is someone I have known since 2013. He is an exceptional man whose work ethic and creativity are second to none. His history with Hamilton as a Coordinator and development of quarterbacks is undeniably impressive. In 2019, he was able to produce on short notice when he took over as our OC, something very few people in this profession could, helping us offensively to a 15-3 regular season record,” said head coach and team president Orlondo Steinauer in a news release.

“He has been on our Ticats coaching staff for seven seasons and has been part of four Eastern Division Championship teams. No doubt, Tommy has played a key role in the organization's development of excellence. We thank him and his family for their great contributions and wish them well in the future.”

Milanovich has coached 11 seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Montreal Alouettes (2007-2011) and Toronto Argonauts (2012-2016). He was named CFL coach of the year in 2012.

He also spent time as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-2022).

Hamilton enters Week 10 at 3-5, tied for last in the East Division with the Ottawa Redblacks.