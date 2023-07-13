Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matthew Shiltz suffered an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Edmonton Elks. Shiltz left the game and has not yet returned.

The 30-year-old pivot was taken down by an Elks defender just after he released the ball on a completed pass to Terry Godwin. Shiltz stayed down for several minutes and required help from his teammates to exit the playing field.

Backup Taylor Powell relieved Shiltz for the Tiger-Cats under centre as they led 27-13 in the third quarter. Powell threw a touchdown on his first career CFL pass, extending the Hamilton lead to 34-13.

Should the Ticats go on to win Thursday, it would be the 20th consecutive home loss for the Elks, tying the mark of the MLB's 1953 St. Louis Browns for the longest home losing streak in major North American men's professional sports history.