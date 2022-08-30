Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matthew Shiltz is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a wrist injury, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Shiltz has been splitting time with Dane Evans as the Tiger-Cats starter this season and went 13-of-15 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

The 29-year-old has completed 70 of 97 passing attempts this season for 748 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Hamilton currently sits third in the CFL East with a 3-8 record.