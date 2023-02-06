The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian running back Sean Thomas Erlington, the team announced on Monday.

Thomas Erlington had 53 rushes for 371 yards and one touchdown in 18 regular-season games for Hamilton in 2022.

The Montreal native has spent all five seasons of his CFL career with the Tiger-Cats since his debut in 2017.

Thomas Erlington has registered 191 carries for 1,170 yards and six touchdowns in 62 career games.