Matthew Shiltz is sticking with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 30-year-old quarterback re-signed with the Ticats on Monday with CFL free agency slated to begin on Feb. 14.

Shiltz threw for a career-high 935 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions over 17 games in the 2022 season, his first season in Hamilton.

The Butler product had spent the first four years of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes from 2017 to 2021.