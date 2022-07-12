The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that they have released national running back Maleek Irons.

The 26-year-old Irons has appeared in two games so far this season, rushing once for three yards. In his three seasons with the Ticats, Irons has tallied 74 carries for 324 yards and one touchdown to go along with 18 catches for 116 yards.

“We would like to thank Maleek for his three years with the Tiger-Cats organization and we wish him all the best in the future,” head coach and team president Orlondo Steinauer said in a news release.

A native of Chilliwack, B.C., Irons was selected in the third round (No. 22 overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Ohio.

Hamilton enters Week 6 at 0-4, tied with the Ottawa Redblacks for last in the Eastern Conference.