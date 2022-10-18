TORONTO — Defensive back Richard Leonard and receiver Tim White of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as well as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett were named the CFL's top performers for Week 19 on Tuesday.

Leonard earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions --returning one 64 yards for the touchdown -- in Hamilton's 35-32 road win over the Calgary Stampeders. It was the fourth career multi-interception game for Leonard, who also had eight tackles and another on special teams in the contest.

White had six catches for 106 yards and the game-winning TD against Calgary. He has registered career highs this season in catches (87), receiving yards (1,152) and touchdowns (eight).

Pickett returned a fumble recovery 16 yards for the touchdown in Montreal's 34-30 win over Ottawa. He also had a career-high 11 tackles in the contest (10 defensive, one special teams) and the score was his first ever.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.