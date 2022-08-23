The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. and American wide receiver Jaylon Redd on Tuesday.

Randle Jr., 25, played played 19 games over the 2021-22 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, recording 44 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, and two interceptions. The Beaumont, Texas native also spent time with the NFL's San Diego Chargers (2019) and the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Redd, 23, attended mini camp with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Carson, California native played 52 games at the University of Oregon (2017-22) catching 131 passes for 1,435 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 24 carries for 179 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.