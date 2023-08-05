HAMILTON — Taylor Powell hasn't had any soft touches to start his CFL career.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' rookie quarterback made his first CFL start versus the unbeaten Toronto Argonauts — the defending Grey Cup champions — two weeks ago. He'll make his second Saturday night facing the Montreal Alouettes and their veteran defensive co-ordinator, Noel Thorpe.

And the 24-year-old Arkansas native wouldn't have it any other way.

"This is like the type of defensive co-ordinator I want to play. Noel Thorpe is one of the best in the league," Powell said. "He presents a lot of different stuff, and I'm sure he's going to have some stuff for me, but I'll be ready. I love competing, I just love ball, man. I can't wait to get out there and put on a show."

The six-foot-two, 207-pound Powell was solid in his first CFL start. He finished 27-of-41 passing for 283 yards and an interception in Toronto's 31-15 win July 21 and ran four times for a team-high 37 yards and TD.

Powell assumes the starting job after veteran Bo Levi Mitchell suffered a broken fibula in last week's 16-12 road win over Ottawa and returned to the six-game injured list. Backup Matt Shiltz (lower body) remains sidelined.

Veteran Antonio Pipkin will be Powell's backup.

There's no denying Powell's strong self confidence. But what's endearing about the rookie is when asked he doesn't come off as being cocky or brash, rather just candidly honest about his quiet inner belief.

"I just try to stack evidence of who I am as a player," he said. "I'm not trying to prove anything, I'm just out there playing ball."

Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of football operations, said Powell's preparation this week hasn't differed much from two weeks ago.

"Just the obvious, more experience, maybe a different level of questions," he said. "As far as the demeanour and throws, he has been very efficient in practice, made limited mistakes as is expected.

"The test is always when the lights are on … but not much has changed except he has that game under his belt and it won't be his first."

The contest is an important one for both teams.

Montreal (3-3) is tied with Hamilton (3-4) and Ottawa (3-4) for second in the East Division. The Alouettes defeated the Ticats 38-12 at Tim Hortons Field on June 23 and can clinch the season series with a victory Saturday night.

Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with last week's 25-18 road win over Calgary. The Alouettes have won three straight and four of their last five meetings with Hamilton.

"Everyone knows how important it is, I don't need to sit up here and say it," Powell said. "We know what's at stake, we just have to go and do it."

Predictably, Steinauer had a more philosophical outlook.

"It's the next game on the schedule and we're seeking to get our next win," he said. "The fact that all of those variables are a part of it, sure, we don't run from any of that.

"But that shouldn't make us play any harder, be more gritty, resilient or tougher. If it does, then great, but at the end of the day the football game is going to be played the same as the other ones. We need to limit our mistakes, keep people off the scoreboard and obviously get on the scoreboard."

Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo entered this week's action third among CFL passers with 1,559 yards. He has completed 117-of-177 passes (66.1 per cent) with five TDs and three interceptions.

Fajardo also has 159 rushing yards and three TDs on 29 carries (5.5-yard average). He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Montreal's first meeting with Hamilton and ran four times for 11 yards and a touchdown.

"Obviously he presents a dual threat to us and we're aware of all that," Steinauer said.

However, Montreal has allowed 27 sacks this season (tied with Ottawa for second-most). Hamilton's defence held the Redblacks to just four field goals last week and the 12 points allowed were the fewest surrendered by the Ticats in their last 26 contests.

Then again, all of Calgary's points last week came on field goals.

Standout rookie receiver Austin Mack also had success in the win over Hamilton with five catches for 81 yards and two TDs. He'll be an even more important figure in Montreal's passing game with Canadian Kaion Julien-Grant (hand) out.

William Stanback had a season-high 86 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.7-yard average) versus Calgary. He ran for 69 yards on nine carries in the first meeting with Hamilton but 40 came on one play.

"We know they have that opportunity every single week and if you want to ignore their run game it's going to bite you," Steinauer said. "We had a decent game against him up until one run and that's how quickly it can happen.

"We definitely respect what can happen at any time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.