Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed on Thursday that the team will be without the services of rookie wideout Justin McGriff for most, if not all, of the season.

While the nature of the injury is undisclosed, the Utah State product shared a picture of himself on Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a cast on his right leg.

"Unfortunately, he won't be with us," Steinauer said. "He won't be with us, probably, for the duration of the season. He had an unfortunate accident, which we don't need to dive into, but he won't be with us. He's been having a great camp, [he's] a great person. Now all the focus is on him as a person, not a player, and his family and just him having a speedy recovery."

A native of Tampa, McGriff hauled in 31 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Aggies.

The Ticats open up their regular-season campaign on June 9 with visit to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.