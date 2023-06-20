Tiger-Cats sign Canadian OL Zerr
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr,
We have signed 🇨🇦 OL Noah Zerr.— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 20, 2023
The 24-year-old Langenburg, Sask., native played four games with the BC Lions across two seasons (2022-23) and spent training camp with the club earlier in the season.
The University of Saskatchewan product was originally drafted by the Lions with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.