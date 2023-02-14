The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Javien Elliott to a two-year deal, the team announced.

Elliott, 29, started four games for the Stampeders in 2022 registering eight defensive tackles.

A product of Florida State University, Elliott has played five games over two seasons with the Stampeders (2021-22) registering 12 defensive tackles.

