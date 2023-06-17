The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday they have signed Canadian kicker Marc Liegghio and added American kicker Seth Small to the suspended list.

Liegghio, 26, played in 32 games over two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), converting 37-of-47 field goal attempts with a career-long of 55 yards. A native of Woodbridge, Ont., and product of Western University, Liegghio was a member of the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup-winning team in 2021.

Small, a 26-year-old native of Katy, Tex., played in 14 games for the Black and Gold last season, making 39 of his 49 field goal attempts. Small missed only one extra point in the 2022 season, making 26-of-27.

