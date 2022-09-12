The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American wide receiver Terry Godwin, the team announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old most recently spent time with the NFL's Tennessee Titans after playing three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019-21, where he caught three passes for 32 yards.

The Hogansville, Georgia native was originally selected in the seventh round (237th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played 54 games collegiately at the University of Georgia, catching 133 passes for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns.