Khari Jones is right back in the Canadian Football League and back in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the addition of the former Montreal Alouettes head coach as a football operations consultant on Monday.

Jones, 51, was fired by the Als on July 6.

“Khari is an outstanding person with a vast amount of experience in the Canadian Football League and he will add a tremendous amount of value to our football team," Ticats head coach and president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome Khari and his family back to the city of Hamilton and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization.”

Jones previously spent time in Hamilton as both a coach and a player. A quarterback, Jones appeared in eight games for the Ticats in 2005. His first coaching job after his retirement came in Hamilton, serving two seasons as quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010 and then as offensive coordinator in 2011.

A native of Hammond, IN, Jones joined the Als as offensive coordinator in 2018. He became head coach of the team just prior to the beginning of the 2019 season upon the firing of Mike Sherman. Over three seasons in the job, Jones amassed a mark of 18-18 with an 0-2 playoff record.