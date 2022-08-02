1h ago
Tiger-Cats bring back WR Jones
Mike Jones is back in the Steel City. Days after his release from the Edmonton Elks, the Toronto native has returned to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
TSN.ca Staff
Jones, 29, appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Ticats from 2016 to 2019, recording 101 receptions for 1,472 yards and four touchdowns.
A product of of Southern, Jones made seven appearances for the Elks this season, hauling in eight catches for 100 yards.
The Ticats sit at 2-5 and in second place in the East Division. They host the East-leading Toronto Argonauts (3-3) at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.