Mike Jones is back in the Steel City.

Days after his release from the Edmonton Elks, the Toronto native has returned to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Jones, 29, appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Ticats from 2016 to 2019, recording 101 receptions for 1,472 yards and four touchdowns.

A product of of Southern, Jones made seven appearances for the Elks this season, hauling in eight catches for 100 yards.

The Ticats sit at 2-5 and in second place in the East Division. They host the East-leading Toronto Argonauts (3-3) at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.